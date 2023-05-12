This really cuts me up — Someone stole culinary knives from a residence on South El Camino Real in San Mateo, it was reported 12:23 p.m. Thursday, May 4.
SAN MATEO
Arrest. A man was arrested for driving under the influence on Wednesday, May 10.
Arrest. A man was arrested for being unable to care for himself while under the influence, it was reported Wednesday, May 10.
Arrest. A man resisted arrest for being too intoxicated to care for himself, before ultimately being arrested on Wednesday, May 10.
Arrest. A man was arrested for stealing items worth under $950 after resisting arrest. It was reported Tuesday, May 9.
Arrest. A man initially resisted arrest for shoplifting, but was eventually arrested on Tuesday, May 9.
Arrest. A man was arrested for battery against another person, resulting in serious bodily injury. It was reported Tuesday, May 9.
Arrest. Two men were arrested for possession of illegal drug paraphernalia, it was reported Tuesday, May 9.
