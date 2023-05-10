Stuck in overdrive — A man was yelling because a van was parked in his parking spot and then began hitting the windows of it with a metal rod on North Idaho Street in San Mateo, it was reported 12:09 a.m. Saturday, April 29.
BURLINGAME
BURLINGAME
Grand theft. Someone stole on Garden Drive, it was reported 8:31 p.m. Wednesday, May 3.
Burglary. Someone stole from a vehicle on Donnelly Avenue, it was reported 4:28 p.m. Wednesday, May 3.
Arrest. Someone was arrested after being found with a stolen vehicle on the intersection of Old Bayshore Boulevard and Cowan Road, it was reported 12:10 p.m. Wednesday, May 3.
Stolen vehicle. Someone stole a vehicle on Burlingame Avenue, it was reported 9:18 a.m. Wednesday, May 3.
Accident. There was a traffic collision that resulted in minor injuries on the intersection of Trousdale and Hunt drives, it was reported 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 3.
Accident. There was a vehicle collision that resulted in minor injuries on the intersection of El Camino Real and Floribunda Avenue, it was reported 8:34 p.m. Tuesday, May 2.
Burglary. Someone stole from a vehicle on Airport Boulevard, it was reported 6:50 a.m. Tuesday, May 2.
Narcotics. Someone found drugs in a vacant hotel room on Old Bayshore Boulevard, it was reported 7 p.m. Saturday, April 29.
BELMONT
Accident. A blue Honda, gray Mercedes and white Honda got into a collision on Ralston Avenue, it was reported 5:01 p.m. Tuesday, May 2.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for driving under the influence on the 100 block of Ralston Avenue, it was reported 11:03 p.m. Monday, May 1.
Fraud. Someone reported fraud occurred on Ralston Avenue, the report was filed 8:55 a.m. Monday, May 1.

