Faux pharmacist: Someone was found in possession of narcotics at Trader Joe’s on McLellan Drive in South San Francisco, it was reported at 7:01 p.m. Sunday, April 25.
BELMONT
Cited. Someone was cited for living in their vehicle on Sunnyslope Avenue, it was reported at 3:40 p.m. Friday, April 23.
Arrest. A homeless individual was arrested for setting up a tent on private property on Ralston Avenue, it was reported at 10:12 a.m. Thursday, April 22.
Arrest. Someone with an outstanding warrant was arrested on Old County Road, it was reported at 5:35 a.m. Thursday, April 22.
REDWOOD CITY
Stolen vehicle. A vehicle was stolen from El Camino Real, it was reported at 1:53 p.m. Monday, April 19.
Suspicious person. A Redwood City resident woke up to discover an older bald man inside their home on Fairview Avenue, it was reported at 7:17 a.m. Monday, April 19.
Suspicious person. Someone wearing black shirt with red flowers on it was trying to open apartment doors on Hopkins Avenue, it was reported at 12:22 p.m. Friday, April 16.
Arrest. A man wearing a black jacket, gray hoodie and gray sweatpants was arrested for exposing himself to a Redwood City resident on El Camino Real, it was reported at 10:08 p.m. Friday, April 16.
