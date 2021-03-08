At least it wasn’t a phone: A GPS unit worth about $200 was stolen from an unlocked vehicle on Bounty Drive in Foster City, it was reported at 5:37 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26.
REDWOOD CITY
Petty theft. A license plate was stolen on Canoe Court, it was reported at 2:46 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24.
Reckless drivers. A vehicle was doing doughnuts on Roosevelt Avenue, it was reported at 9:42 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23.
Disturbance. An irate parent was on a playground with no mask and swore at teachers on Red Oak Way, it was reported at 5:12 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23.
Burglary. A vehicle was broken into at a parking garage on El Camino Real, it was reported at 3:17p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23.
Suspicious person. Someone was trying to open apartment doors and jiggling door handles on Marshall Street, it was reported at 8:37 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23.
Accident. A vehicle collided into a tree on Broadway, it was reported at 8:48 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 21.
Burglary. A resident found keys to their vehicle gone when they got home on Rolison Road, it was reported at 8:18 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 21.
Stray animal. A dog in a dark colored Toyota was barking on Birch Street, it was reported at 7:50 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 21.
