Curb your enthusiasm — Someone drove into the curb on East Hillsdale Boulevard in Foster City and almost hit another car, it was reported 7:50 p.m. Wednesday, March 16.
BELMONT
Medical emergency. Someone hit their head, which resulted in a laceration to their forehead on Alameda de las Pulgas, it was reported 5:43 p.m. Tuesday, March 15.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for driving with a suspended license on the corner of Old County Road and Sterling View Avenue, it was reported 2:34 p.m. Monday, March 14.
FOSTER CITY
Vandalism. A man on Common Lane says he was a victim of mailbox vandalism and mail theft, it was reported 2:05 p.m. Wednesday, March 16.
ID theft. Someone opened fraudulent accounts under the name of a man on Edgewater Boulevard, it was reported 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, March 15.
HALF MOON BAY
Assault. Two men exited a vehicle on the 100 block of Seymour Street, while brandishing knives, threatening, and approaching someone, it was reported 10:33 a.m. Tuesday, March 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.