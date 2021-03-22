Strange things afoot at the Circle K
Someone committed trespassing at a Circle K in South San Francisco on Airport Boulevard, it was reported at 8:36 a.m. Saturday, March 13.
BURLINGAME
Grand theft. A bicycle valued at over $950 was stolen on Bellevue Avenue, it was reported at 9:59 a.m. Wednesday, March 10.
Burglary. A vehicle’s window was smashed and items were taken on Old Bayshore Boulevard, it was reported at 4:36 p.m. Tuesday, March 9.
Stolen vehicle. A vehicle was stolen on Rollins Road, it was reported at 8:46 a.m. Tuesday, March 9.
Suspicious person. Someone was looking into vehicles with a flashlight on Old Bayshore Boulevard, it was reported at 6:30 a.m. Thursday, March 4.
Arrest. A Burlingame resident was arrested for possession of narcotics and drug paraphernalia on Rollins Road, it was reported at 1:07 p.m. Wednesday, March 3.
BELMONT
Burglary. A Belmont resident’s car was broken into overnight on Old County Road and tools were taken, it was reported at 7:44 a.m. Wednesday, March 10.
Burglary. A vehicle’s window was smashed overnight on Shoreway Road and tools were taken, it was reported at 5:15 a.m. Wednesday, March 10.
Suspicious circumstances. Someone with a tool appeared to be trying to break into a black vehicle on Lyall Way, it was reported at 10:20 a.m. Tuesday, March 9.
