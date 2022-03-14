Diamond Dave’s comeback tour?
A man staying at a hotel on the 1500 block of El Camino Real caused $10,000 worth of damages to one of the rooms, it was reported Saturday, Feb. 26.
MILLBRAE
Vehicle burglary. Someone smashed the rear window of a car parked on the 300 block of Broadway and stole two bags and a purse with miscellaneous electronics, cellphones and passports worth approximately $2,140. It occurred between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. Wednesday, March. 2.
Citation. Someone received a citizens arrest for shoplifting on the first to 100 block of Murchison Drive, and received a citation by the deputies, it was reported 10:04 p.m. Tuesday, March 1.
Theft. Someone stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle on the 400 block of Richmond Drive causing approximately $200 in loss, it occurred between Tuesday, Feb. 23 and Wednesday, Feb. 24.
FOSTER CITY
Fraud. Someone pretended to be a CEO and stole $3,200 from a person on Polynesia Drive, it was reported 5:06 p.m. Friday, March 4.
Fraud. Someone pretended to be a vendor of a company and a person on Tower Lane transferred $27,500 to them, it was reported 4:48 p.m. Thursday, March 3.
Residential burglary. Two people on Port Royal Avenue banged on the door of a house, hopped over the fence into the backyard, and then left in a vehicle, it was reported 3:59 p.m. Thursday, March 3.
Bike theft. Someone stole a $1,000 bike from a woman on Plaza View Lane, it was reported 3:19 p.m. Wednesday, March 2.
REDWOOD CITY
Grand theft. A woman reported she was scammed by someone via email because money was taken from their account after she opened an email, it was reported 5:13 p.m. Thursday, March. 3.
Disturbance. A man reported that someone came to his apartment on Alden Street and pepper-sprayed his girlfriend, it was reported 3:03 a.m. Wednesday, March. 2.
Arrest. Someone on a bike was arrested for failing to yield on Spring Street, it was reported 10:04 a.m. Tuesday, March 1.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO
Citation. Someone received a citation for narcotics on Callan Boulevard, it was reported 12:10 a.m. Saturday, March 5.
Vehicle recovered. A vehicle was recovered at Can Can Cleaning on South Maple Avenue, it was reported 2:15 p.m. Friday, March 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.