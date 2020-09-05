Retail rage: Someone was screaming at customers on El Camino Real in Redwood City, it was reported at 6:59 Tuesday, Aug. 18.
REDWOOD CITY
Stolen vehicle. A vehicle was stolen from Maple Street, it was reported at 2:45 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20.
Burglary. Two computers were stolen from a building on El Camino Real, it was reported at 1:10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20.
Suspicious person. Someone was walking on Second Avenue and was grabbed inappropriately by another person, it was reported at 8:10 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19.
Suspicious circumstances. Someone on Marshall Street tried to open an RV with a clothes hanger and threatened to kill another person if they reported them, it was reported at 7:42 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17.
Arrest. Someone on Connecticut Drive was arrested for driving under the influence with children in the vehicle, it was reported at 4:39 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17.
UNINCORPORATED SAN MATEO COUNTY
Discharged firearm. Officers located two spent shell casing on MacArthur Avenue after calls of gunfire, it was reported at 10:53 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4.
Burglary. A bicycle worth approximately $300 was stolen on Ferndale Way, it was reported at 6:50 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4.
Cited. A Fremont resident was stopped on Kaynyne Street and cited for having a misdemeanor warrant out for their arrest, it was reported at 9:45 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3.
