Hot cup of crime — A man in a white sweater stole an espresso machine from a business on El Camino Real in Redwood City, it was reported 12:53 p.m. Thursday, June 1.
SAN MATEO
Theft. Someone wearing a black 49ers jacket stole products worth $150 from a business on Chess Drive. It was reported 6:06 p.m. Thursday, June 1.
Robbery. Someone got into a physical altercation with another person while trying to steal items from them. It occurred on North B Street and was reported 2:42 p.m. Thursday, June 1.
Theft. Someone stole keys from a mailbox on Second Avenue, it was reported 12:28 p.m. Thursday, June 1.
Stolen vehicle. Someone stole a green Jeep from East Fourth Avenue, it was reported 7:21 a.m. Thursday, June 1.
Theft. Someone lost their credit card at the Hillsdale Shopping Center and it was later used for multiple purchases in the Bay Area. It was reported 4:48 p.m. Wednesday, May 31.
Battery. Someone with a gray shirt and jeans hit a person wearing a red shirt, causing them to bleed from their head. It occurred on 37th Avenue and was reported 3:21 p.m. Wednesday, May 31.
REDWOOD CITY
Arrest. Someone was arrested for refusing to leave a hospital room after being discharged on Alameda de las Pulgas. It was reported 11:25 p.m. Tuesday, June 6.
Stolen vehicle. Someone stole a gray Nissan from Main Street, it was reported 6:34 p.m. Tuesday, June 6.
Arrest. Someone wearing a black shirt was arrested after hitting a man with a stick and causing him to bleed from his head. It was reported 3:25 p.m. Tuesday, June 6.
Arrest. Someone wearing a white sweater and gray pants was arrested after punching a window and trespassing on El Camino Real. It was reported 11:27 a.m. Tuesday, June 6.
Stolen vehicle. Someone stole a white Honda from a parking garage on El Camino Real, it was reported 3:39 a.m. Tuesday, June 6.
