Yikes! — Someone’s neighbor attempted to cut their brake lines in retaliation for parking disputes on Alameda de las Pulgas in Belmont, it was reported 5:23 p.m. Saturday, June 3.
MILLBRAE
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal. We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
DIGITAL ACCESS to all our award winning content online
Commenting capabilities on every story
Access to our daily e-edition for the past 90 issues
The good feeling of supporting real, local news in your community
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year
|$99.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$72.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$45.00
|for 90 days
|1 Month
|$20.00
|for 30 days
|1 Week
|$8.25
|for 7 days
DIGITAL ACCESS to all our award winning content (does not include e-edition) online
Commenting capabilities on every story
The good feeling of supporting real, local news in your community
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year
|$60.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$42.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$27.00
|for 90 days
|1 Month
|$12.00
|for 30 days
|1 Week
|$5.00
|for 7 days
Thank you for listening to Jerry drone on during the Rotary Lunch! As a reward, please enjoy one free month of access to the San Mateo Daily Journal's website and e-edition. Offer expires October 31, 2022, so sign up today!
THANKS for visiting our booth at the Taste of the County. Enjoy one free month of digital access to our website and e-edition. This offer expires November 1, 2022, so hurry!
Yikes! — Someone’s neighbor attempted to cut their brake lines in retaliation for parking disputes on Alameda de las Pulgas in Belmont, it was reported 5:23 p.m. Saturday, June 3.
MILLBRAE
Citation. Someone was cited for driving with a suspended license after being stopped for a vehicle code violation at the intersection of El Camino Real and Santa Maria Avenue, it was reported 3:31 p.m. Friday, June 2.
Arrest. Someone was arrested at the intersection of El Camino Real and San Diego Avenue for possession of drugs and a controlled substance, along with an outstanding felony warrant, it was reported 3:18 p.m. Friday, June 2.
Arrest. Someone was arrested on the 200 block of El Camino Real for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia with an outstanding warrant, it was reported 11:11 a.m. Friday, June 2.
FOSTER CITY
Reckless driving. A vehicle was speeding down Edgewater Boulevard it was reported 11:27 p.m. Sunday, June 4.
Found property. A stolen vehicle was recovered on Sea Spray Lane, it was reported 10:50 a.m. Sunday, June 4.
Noninjury accident. Three vehicles collided on Edgewater Boulevard and Port Royal Avenue. The crash resulted in air bag deployment but no physical injuries, it was reported 5:58 p.m. Saturday, June 3.
Arrest. A Foster City resident was taken into custody on Beach Park Boulevard for an active misdemeanor warrant out of the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office, it was reported 12:29 a.m. Saturday, June 3.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
SENIOR DAY AT THE FAIR 2023 Read moreSenior Showcase @ Senior Day at the Fair
Hey there, friends! Have you heard about San Mateo County Pride Celebration this year? It's … Read moreSan Mateo Pride 2023 - Free To Be Me!
We are so grateful to our community for the support over this last year, and how the Peninsu… Read moreThe Byrd's Filling Station storefront is turning 1!
Cue the wedding march. We’re excited to celebrate with our first-ever Wedding Fair In the Pa… Read moreWedding Fair in Belmont
LittleFoot said:
And people think any gun laws are going to protect the community from these kind of people? Give me a break.
Dirk van Ulden said:
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.