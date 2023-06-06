Hope this pans out — Someone stole $11 of aluminum pans on Metro Center Boulevard in Foster City, it was reported 3:58 p.m. Sunday, May 28.
SAN MATEO
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal. We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
DIGITAL ACCESS to all our award winning content online
Commenting capabilities on every story
Access to our daily e-edition for the past 90 issues
The good feeling of supporting real, local news in your community
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year
|$99.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$72.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$45.00
|for 90 days
|1 Month
|$20.00
|for 30 days
|1 Week
|$8.25
|for 7 days
DIGITAL ACCESS to all our award winning content (does not include e-edition) online
Commenting capabilities on every story
The good feeling of supporting real, local news in your community
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year
|$60.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$42.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$27.00
|for 90 days
|1 Month
|$12.00
|for 30 days
|1 Week
|$5.00
|for 7 days
Thank you for listening to Jerry drone on during the Rotary Lunch! As a reward, please enjoy one free month of access to the San Mateo Daily Journal's website and e-edition. Offer expires October 31, 2022, so sign up today!
THANKS for visiting our booth at the Taste of the County. Enjoy one free month of digital access to our website and e-edition. This offer expires November 1, 2022, so hurry!
Hope this pans out — Someone stole $11 of aluminum pans on Metro Center Boulevard in Foster City, it was reported 3:58 p.m. Sunday, May 28.
SAN MATEO
Stolen vehicle. Someone stole a vehicle from South Ellsworth Avenue, it was reported 10:26 p.m. Sunday, May 28.
Theft. Someone stole three pairs of sunglasses, worth a total of approximately $1,025, from a store. It was reported 2:38 p.m. Sunday, May 28.
Threats. Someone threatened to “finish” their neighbor’s life on La Selva Street, it was reported 12:05 p.m. Sunday, May 28.
Stolen vehicle. Someone stole a vehicle from a parking garage on South Delaware Street, it was reported 9:12 a.m. Sunday, May 28.
Stolen vehicle. Someone stole a vehicle from South Humboldt Street, it was reported 7:11 a.m. Sunday, May 28.
Theft. Someone stole two shirts worth approximately $260 from a store. It was reported 8:57 p.m. Saturday, May 27.
REDWOOD CITY
Arrest. Someone was arrested for an instance of domestic violence, it was reported 8:33 p.m. Wednesday, May 31.
Arrest. A man was arrested for hitting a woman with a broom and challenging another nearby person to a fight. It occurred on El Camino Real and was reported 4:20 p.m. Wednesday, May 31.
Grand theft. Someone stole a tan electric bike from Bair Island Road, it was reported 4:04 p.m. Wednesday, May 31.
Grand theft. Someone used a fraudulent check to steal items from a business on Price Avenue, it was reported 12:02 p.m. Wednesday, May 31.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
SENIOR DAY AT THE FAIR 2023 Read moreSenior Showcase @ Senior Day at the Fair
Hey there, friends! Have you heard about San Mateo County Pride Celebration this year? It's … Read moreSan Mateo Pride 2023 - Free To Be Me!
We are so grateful to our community for the support over this last year, and how the Peninsu… Read moreThe Byrd's Filling Station storefront is turning 1!
Cue the wedding march. We’re excited to celebrate with our first-ever Wedding Fair In the Pa… Read moreWedding Fair in Belmont
Dirk van Ulden said:
Rick Bonilla said:
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.