Cleaned them out — Two women stole $500 worth of cleaning products from a business on the 100 block of Murchison Drive in Millbrae, it was reported 11:29 a.m. Tuesday, June 27.
BURLINGAME
Petty theft. Someone stole alcohol from a business on El Camino Real, it was reported 5:11 p.m. Wednesday, June 28.
Identity theft. Someone illicitly obtained a large loan in someone else’s name on Martinez Drive, it was reported 9 a.m. Wednesday, June 28.
Suspicious circumstances. An unhoused person was going through a recycling bin on Cambridge Road, it was reported 8:39 p.m. Tuesday, June 27.
Petty theft. A shoplifter stole shampoo from El Camino Real, it was reported 6:28 p.m. Tuesday, June 27.
Stolen vehicle. Someone stole a vehicle on Bayswater Avenue, it was reported 1:54 p.m. Tuesday, June 27.
Stolen vehicle. Someone stole a vehicle from El Camino Real, it was reported 6:51 p.m. Monday, June 26.
SAN BRUNO
Grand theft. Someone stole a bitcoin machine from East San Bruno Avenue, it was reported 2:30 p.m. Monday, June 26.
Grand theft. Someone wearing a white shirt and light blue jeans stole over $1,000 of merchandise from a business on El Camino Real. It was reported 2:30 p.m. Monday, June 26.
Burglary. Someone stole tools and recreation equipment from a vehicle on National Avenue, it was reported 12:42 p.m. Monday, June 26.
Petty theft. Someone stole a woman’s wallet from a locker and used her credit cards, it was reported 6:43 p.m. Sunday, June 25 on El Camino Real.
