This guy has baggage — A man in a gray hoodie and black pants stole two luggage items and ran out the fire exit of a store on El Camino Real in San Bruno, it was reported 9:20 p.m. Tuesday, May 30.
SAN BRUNO
Petty theft. Someone stole items worth less than $950 from a store on El Camino Real, it was reported 6:24 p.m. Tuesday, May 30.
Petty theft. A man stole green Nike shoes after trying them on in a store on El Camino Real, it was reported 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, May 30.
Burglary. Someone smashed the window of a Mazda CX5 and stole a wallet on Sneath Lane, it was reported 4:05 p.m. Tuesday, May 30.
Petty theft. A man with a white shirt and light brown pants stole approximately $200 in music merchandise from a store on El Camino Real, it was reported 2:13 p.m. Monday, May 29.
MILLBRAE
Arrest. A San Mateo resident was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol on the 100 block of Murchison Drive, it was reported 8:46 p.m. Tuesday, May 30.
Arrest. A Burlingame resident was arrested for public intoxication on the 500 block of Broadway, it was reported 6:54 p.m. Tuesday, May 30.
Citation. A Stockton resident was cited for possession of suspected methamphetamine on the 1100 block of El Camino Real, it was reported 6:05 a.m. Tuesday, May 30.
Grand theft. Someone stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle on the 1300 block of El Camino Real, it was reported 4 a.m. Sunday, May 28.
