Not so sweet — Someone poured sugar into another person’s gas tank on Linden Street in Redwood City. It was reported 11:02 p.m. Monday, June 26.
REDWOOD CITY
Disturbance. Someone brandished a gun during a physical altercation on Hudson Street. It was reported 3:50 p.m. Monday, June 26.
Assault. Someone hit a man in the head with a bat on Ebener Street, causing him to lose consciousness. It was reported 12:58 p.m. Monday, June 26.
Stolen vehicle. Someone stole a Ford van from Oddstad Drive, it was reported 12:15 p.m. Monday, June 26.
Battery. A man hit his girlfriend’s daughter, possibly breaking her hand, on Marshall Street. It was reported 3:30 a.m. Monday, June 26.
Arrest. Someone was arrested, it was reported 8:29 p.m. Sunday, June 25.
BELMONT
Narcotics. There was an incident related to narcotics on the intersection of Ralston Avenue and Hiller Street. It was reported 6:27 p.m. Tuesday, June 27.
Arrest. A drunk man in his 60s was found sleeping on Old County Road and unable to move. It was reported 12:07 p.m. Tuesday, June 27.
Disturbance. Five people got into a physical altercation on Masonic Way. It was reported 11:02 p.m. Monday, June 26.
Arrest. Someone was arrested following a verbal dispute in a store on El Camino Real. It was reported 6:41 p.m. Monday, June 26.
