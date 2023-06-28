Should have carded him — Someone bought $4,560 of gift cards from a scammer pretending to be Comcast. It occurred on Monserat Avenue in Belmont and was reported 11:10 a.m. Monday, June 26.
SAN MATEO
Should have carded him — Someone bought $4,560 of gift cards from a scammer pretending to be Comcast. It occurred on Monserat Avenue in Belmont and was reported 11:10 a.m. Monday, June 26.
Domestic violence. Someone punched, choked and hit their former boyfriend in the neck with a bottle. It occurred on Via Laguna and was reported 10:40 a.m. Sunday, June 25.
Battery. A woman punched her brother in the face on Edison Street, it was reported 1 a.m. Sunday, June 25.
Accident. A teal Sedan and a bicycle got into a traffic collision on the intersection of South Delaware Street and Second Avenue, it was reported 12:41 a.m. Sunday, June 25.
Stolen vehicle. Someone stole a vehicle from North Delaware Street, it was reported 12:19 a.m. Sunday, June 25.
Domestic violence. A woman pushed and hit her boyfriend on College Avenue, it was reported 10:45 p.m. Saturday, June 24.
Burglary. Someone stole multiple bottles of alcohol from a business on Coyote Point Drive, it was reported 2:02 p.m. Saturday, June 24.
Burglary. Someone entered another person’s residence on Park Place through a window before being chased out by a man that lived there. It was reported 8:22 a.m. Saturday, June 24.
