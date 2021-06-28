Sunday! Sunday! Sunday!
Someone hit the back bumper of red Honda Civic with their Hummer H2 on Coyote Point Drive, it was reported 8:36 p.m. Tuesday, June 15.
SAN CARLOS
Burglary. Someone stole a bicycle located in an open garage at 1600 block of Howard Avenue, though there was video surveillance, there are no leads. This occurred at 3:18 p.m. Friday, June 11.
Petty theft. A theft occurred at the 1100 block of Industrial Road at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 9. Someone distracted a woman while their partner took her wallet from her purse, and then both thieves fled.
HALF MOON BAY
Arrest. A man on Fairway Drive was contacted at 12:16 a.m. Friday, June 11, for riding a bicycle with no lights and found to be in possession of a controlled substance. A record check also found that he had two felony warrants out for him, and so he was arrested and issued a citation.
Citation. A man on the first block of North Cabrillo Highway was contacted by the police 11:34 p.m. Thursday, June 10, and a record check revealed a warrant out for him from the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.
REDWOOD CITY
Arrest. A man was arrested after trying to gain access to vehicles in a parking lot on Broadway 1:09 p.m. Wednesday, June 9.
Petty theft. A man with long hair and a black shirt stole an alternator, spark plug and other items on El Camino Real 1:54 p.m. Tuesday, June 8.
Suspicious vehicle. Someone reported a suspicious white Audio sedan parked on Whipple Avenue 8:32 a.m. Tuesday, June 8.
Stolen vehicle. A vehicle that was last seen on Sunday was reported to be stolen from Maple Street 5:17 p.m. Wednesday, June 9.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO
Arrest. Someone was arrested at the Joseph A. Fernekes building on Tennis Drive after disorderly conduct, it was reported 7:13 a.m. Thursday, June 10.
Auto theft. Someone stole a vehicle from Orange Avenue, it was reported 8:29 a.m. Wednesday, June 9.
Arrest. Someone was found to be in possession of narcotics and was arrested at Walgreens on El Camino Real, it was reported 2:03 a.m. Wednesday, June 9.
SAN MATEO
Suspicious person. Two males wearing puffy coats with the hoods up and face masks were going through vehicles in a garage on North Delaware Street, it as reported 1:58 a.m. Wednesday, June 16.
