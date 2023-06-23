Lather, rinse, repeat offender? — A man in a white shirt and blue jeans stole shampoo and other merchandise from a store on El Camino Real in San Mateo, it was reported 7:32 p.m. Saturday, June 17.
SAN MATEO
Burglary. Someone broke into a house on Woodbridge Circle through the front door, it was reported 5:22 p.m. Sunday, June 18.
Robbery. Someone driving a blue Mercedes committed robbery on Monte Diablo Avenue, it was reported 3:15 p.m. Saturday, June 17.
Theft. A man suspects his wallet was stolen on De Anza Boulevard; he later saw withdrawals of $10,000 from his account, it was reported 1:39 p.m. Saturday, June 17.
Theft. A man stole items from a store on Hillsdale Boulevard, it was reported 10:05 a.m. Saturday, June 17.
Theft. Three women stole items worth over $1,000 at the Hillsdale Shopping Center, it was reported 7:54 p.m. Friday, June 16.
Theft. A woman in a white shirt and black leggings stole about $900 from a store on Hillsdale Boulevard and left in a silver sedan, it was reported 5:55 p.m. Friday, June 16.
Fraud. An employee received cashier’s checks for a payment of $18,000 and believes they are fraudulent, it was reported 2:33 p.m. Friday, June 16.
REDWOOD CITY
Stray animal. Two dogs were running off leash on Hudson Street without an owner present, it was reported 11:24 p.m. Monday, June 19.
Hit-and-run. Someone crashed into a gray Chevrolet Silverado on Spring Street overnight, it was reported 10:40 a.m. Monday, June 19.
Disturbance. Someone in a gray Honda Accord shot at another vehicle on El Camino Real, it was reported 7:02 p.m. Sunday, June 18.
Battery. A restaurant patron threw a bottle at a cashier on Broadway, it was reported 3:56 p.m. Sunday, June 18.
Disturbance. Two women got into a physical altercation on Vera Avenue, it was reported 1:27 a.m. Sunday, June 18.
Grand theft. A man and woman in a black Mercedes SUV stole tires from El Camino Real, it was reported 4:51 p.m. Saturday, June 17.
Shooting. A man with a gunshot wound passed out on Veterans Boulevard, it was reported 3:25 p.m. Saturday, June 17.
Petty theft. Someone stole two vinyl record albums from a store on El Camino Real, it was reported 1:57 p.m. Saturday, June 17.
Arrest. Someone was taken into custody for a hit-and-run on Fifth Avenue, it was reported 12:28 a.m. Saturday, June 17.
BELMONT
Brandished weapon. Two juveniles threatened a pedestrian on Ralston Avenue and Hiller Street, it was reported 6:50 p.m. Monday, June 19.
Vandalism. Someone slashed the tires on a blue 2013 Honda Accord parked on Lake Road, it was reported 8 a.m. Monday, June 19.
Arrest. Someone was taken into custody at the Motel 6 on Shoreway Road, it was reported 9:54 p.m. Sunday, June 18.
Disturbance. A group of 30 juveniles were throwing rocks at passersby on Twin Pines Lane, it was reported 6:31 p.m. Sunday, June 18.
Vandalism. Someone’s car door handle was broken on Sixth Avenue, it was reported 3:17 p.m. Saturday, June 17.
Arrest. Someone was taken into custody for a drug offense on El Camino Real, it was reported 1:05 a.m. Saturday, June 17.
Citation. Someone was issued a verbal warning for throwing a large house party in their backyard and playing loud music on Debbie Lane, it was reported 11:18 p.m. Friday, June 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.