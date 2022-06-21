Foreshadowing ... like, literally — Someone heard a loud pop outside and saw their power run out on Coronet Boulevard in Belmont, it was reported 6:44 a.m. Tuesday, June 7.
SAN BRUNO
Recovered stole vehicle. Someone dropped off a vehicle on East San Bruno Avenue, it was reported 11:43 a.m. Wednesday, June 8.
Animal problem. Someone saw a San Bruno resident punch a dog on El Camino Real, it was reported 7:54 p.m. Friday, June 3.
Malicious mischief. Someone scratched a car and then insisted that the owner of the car owned them money on Walnut Avenue, it was reported 5:12 p.m. Friday, June 3.
FOSTER CITY
Auto burglary. There was a vehicle with a broken window and glass on the ground on Sea Spray Lane, it was reported 11:33 p.m. Thursday, May 26.
Bike theft. Someone stole two bikes from Catamaran Street, it was reported 6:11 p.m. Thursday, May 26.
Arrest. A woman on East Hillsdale Boulevard was arrested on a $1,500 misdemeanor warrant, it was reported Thursday, May 26.
Battery. Someone assaulted a man on Tarpon Street, it was reported 9:58 a.m. Thursday, May 26.
HALF MOON BAY
Citation. Someone on the 300 block of Main Street was issued a citation for possessing unlawful paraphernalia and controlled substances, it was reported 10:22 a.m. Thursday, June 2.
Arrest. Someone on Second Avenue was arrested for having two outstanding warrants and for possessing suspected methamphetamine and a pipe used to ingest it, it was reported 2:16 p.m. Wednesday, June 1.
Arrest. A woman on the 100 block of Naomi Patridge Trail was arrested for having an outstanding warrant and for possessing suspected methamphetamine, it was reported 8:10 a.m. Wednesday, June 1.
SAN CARLOS
Vehicle burglary. Someone stole three credit cards from a bag in a vehicle on the 2600 block of Melendy Drive and used them at a shopping mall and grocery store for a total loss of $36,000, it was reported 10:40 a.m. Saturday, May 21.
BELMONT
Fire. Someone saw that wires had started a small grass fire on Adelaide Way, it was reported 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, June 7.
BURLINGAME
Petty theft. Someone stole from a store on El Camino Real, it was reported 5:03 p.m. Wednesday, June 8.
UNINCORPORATED SAN MATEO
Citation. Someone on Woodside Road was cited for driving with a suspended license, it was reported 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 1.
