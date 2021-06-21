Slüngastol by Ikea
Someone threw a chair at a house on El Camino Real in San Bruno and shattered the window, it was reported at 9:22 p.m. Friday, June 11.
MILLBRAE
Arrest. A man was arrested for two outstanding felony warrants, shoplifting and possession of drug paraphernalia between the first and 100 block of Murchison Drive, it was reported 6:17 a.m. Wednesday, June 9.
Arrest. A man was trespassing on private property on the 500 block of El Camino Real and was arrested because he was previously warned for trespassing, it was reported 11:50 p.m. Tuesday, June 8.
SAN BRUNO
Stolen vehicle. A 2002 red Kia was stolen on Linden Avenue overnight, it was reported at 1:54 p.m. Sunday, June 13.
Suspicious person. Someone banged on a San Bruno resident’s door on Easton Avenue and followed her when she left the building, it was reported at 12:56 a.m. Sunday, June 13.
BURLINGAME
Grand theft. Someone stole tools from a truck bed on Marco Polo Way, it was reported 7:38 a.m. Saturday, June 12.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for possession of narcotics on California Drive, it was reported 12:21 a.m. Friday, June 11.
Petty theft. Someone stole license plates from a vehicle on Rollins Road, it was reported 2:17 p.m. Thursday, June 10.
Suspicious circumstances. Someone was distributing business cards with another person’s business license on them on Capuchino Avenue, it was reported 1:36 p.m. Thursday, June 10.
BELMONT
Animal call. A deceased dog wrapped in a blanket was found in front of a business on El Camino Real, it was reported 9:43 p.m. Sunday, June 13.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for driving on a suspended license on the intersection of 42nd Avenue and Dumont Avenue, it was reported 10:46 a.m. Saturday, June 12.
Theft. Someone entered an unlocked vehicle on Lyon Avenue and stole cash, it was reported 9:55 a.m. Saturday, June 12.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for trespassing on Island Parkway, it was reported 2:53 a.m. Saturday, June 12.
Arrest. Someone with an outstanding warrant was located and arrested on the intersection of Harbor Boulevard and Highway 101, it was reported 2:28 a.m. Friday, June 11.
Fraud. Someone defrauded a Belmont resident on Mills Avenue of $1,988 and $977 on two separate occasions through a scam, it was reported 3:44 p.m. Thursday, June 10.
