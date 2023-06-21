Book ’em! — Someone tried to forcibly enter a school library on Adeline Drive in Burlingame, it was reported 9:18 a.m. Sunday, June 18.
BURLINGAME
Civil problem. Someone believed his information was used illegally to book a hotel room on Airport Boulevard, it was reported 3:10 p.m. Monday, June 19.
Grand theft. Someone stole tools from a construction site on Mills Avenue, it was reported 8:03 a.m. Monday, June 19.
Found property. Someone found a wallet on Burlingame Avenue, it was reported 10:54 p.m. Sunday, June 18.
Petty theft. Someone was caught stealing on Bayswater Avenue in surveillance footage, it was reported 5:48 p.m. Sunday, June 18.
Indecent exposure. An unhoused person exposed himself to two pedestrians on Burlingame Avenue, it was reported 7:51 p.m. Saturday, June 17.
SAN BRUNO
Arrest. A man was taken into custody for petty theft on El Camino Real, it was reported 9:30 a.m. Monday, June 19.
Hit-and-run. Someone drove off after getting into a traffic collision with another vehicle, which resulted in the other vehicle flipping over. It occurred on the intersection of Skyline and Westborough boulevards and was reported 3 a.m. Tuesday, June 13.
Disturbance. Three men got into a physical altercation on El Camino Real, it was reported 11:31 p.m. Sunday, June 11.
Arrest. Someone was arrested following a report of stolen property on El Camino Real, it was reported 1:51 p.m. Sunday, June 11.
