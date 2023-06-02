Foundation of crime — Someone stole cosmetics from a business on El Camino Real in Burlingame, it was reported 6:24 p.m. Tuesday, May 30.
Foundation of crime — Someone stole cosmetics from a business on El Camino Real in Burlingame, it was reported 6:24 p.m. Tuesday, May 30.
BURLINGAME
Burglary. Someone burglarized a vehicle on the intersection of Howard and Lorton avenues, it was reported 7:57 p.m. Tuesday, May 31.
Fraud. Someone falsely listed another person’s address while registering a company. It was reported 4:55 p.m. Tuesday, May 31 on Paloma Avenue.
Accident. There was a noninjury vehicle collision on Bayshore Boulevard, it was reported 10:38 p.m. Tuesday, May 30.
Stolen vehicle. Someone stole a vehicle from the intersection of North Carolan Avenue and Edwards Road. It was reported 4:53 p.m. Tuesday, May 30.
Petty theft. Someone stole alcohol from a business on El Camino Real, it was reported 8:24 p.m. Monday, May 29.
