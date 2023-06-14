Everything’s not awesome — A man in a black hoodie and gray pants stole two Lego sets from a store on El Camino Real in San Bruno, it was reported 11:47 a.m. Monday, June 5.
SAN CARLOS
Citation. A San Mateo resident was cited for shoplifting on the 1100 block of Old County Road, it was reported 7:26 p.m. Tuesday, June 6.
Arrest. A Redwood City resident was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct under the influence of narcotics. It occurred at the U.S. Post Office on the 800 block of Laurel Street and was reported 1:56 a.m. Tuesday, June 6.
Arrest. A San Francisco resident was arrested for attacking another person following a road range incident and causing over $1,000 of damage to the victim’s personal property. It occurred on the 600 block of El Camino Real and was reported 10:03 a.m. Monday, June 5.
Arrest. A Hayward resident was arrested pursuant to an outstanding misdemeanor arrest warrant on the 600 block of Laurel Street, it was reported 10:06 p.m. Saturday, June 3.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO
Robbery. Someone robbed another person on Swift Avenue, it was reported 11:09 p.m. Wednesday, June 7.
Grand theft. Someone stole on El Campo Drive, it was reported 10:03 p.m. Wednesday, June 7.
Vehicle stolen. Someone stole a vehicle from the long-term parking lot on South Airport Boulevard, it was reported 7:58 p.m. Wednesday, June 7.
Narcotics. There was an incident related to narcotics at the Sees Candies on South Airport Boulevard, it was reported 2:12 p.m. Wednesday, June 7.
