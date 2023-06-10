Well, isn’t that special — Someone was taken into custody for prying a church door open on Fifth Avenue in Belmont and sleeping inside the building, it was reported 5:16 p.m. Friday, June 2.
BELMONT
Narcotics. There was an incident related to narcotics on Ralston Avenue, it was reported 11:41 p.m. Wednesday, June 7.
Arrest. Someone wearing a black sweater and red shirt was arrested pursuant to an outstanding warrant on El Camino Real, it was reported 4:10 p.m. Wednesday, June 7.
Citation. Someone was cited for driving under a suspended license at the North Caltrain Parking Lot on El Camino Real, it was reported 3:12 p.m. Wednesday, June 7.
Theft. A man stole alcohol worth over $2,716 on El Camino Real, it was reported 11:34 a.m. Tuesday, June 6.
BURLINGAME
Burglary. Someone broke into an apartment on Marco Polo Way, it was reported 6:36 p.m. Wednesday, June 7.
Assault. Someone assaulted a valet on Chapin Avenue, it was reported 4:47 p.m. Wednesday, June 7.
Stolen vehicle. Someone stole a vehicle from Airport Boulevard, it was reported 1:20 p.m. Wednesday, June 7.
Petty theft. Someone stole cosmetics from a business on El Camino Real, it was reported 12:29 p.m. Wednesday, June 7.
Stolen vehicle. Someone stole a bicycle from Trousdale Drive, it was reported 10:03 a.m. Wednesday, June 7.
