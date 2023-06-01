To serve and protect — Someone repeatedly ordered and consumed drinks at a hotel on Old Bayshore Boulevard in Burlingame without paying for them, it was reported 11:15 a.m. Sunday, May 21.
BELMONT
BELMONT
Battery. Someone attacked a man at an after-school program on Biddulph Way, it was reported 9:49 p.m. Thursday, May 25.
Welfare check. A man was looking for his wife who had not been home since the previous day and found her car nearby full of alcohol on Shoreway Road, it was reported 2:30 p.m. Thursday, May 25.
Drug offense. Someone was riding their bike on Waltermire Street while under the influence of narcotics, it was reported 11:17 p.m. Wednesday, May 24.
Theft. Someone stole an iPhone 13 from a table in a restaurant on El Camino Real, it was reported 9:05 p.m. Wednesday, May 24.
Arrest. Someone was taken into custody for burglarizing a construction site on Old County Road, it was reported 12:31 a.m. Wednesday, May 24.
Arrest. A man was taken into custody for walking out of a business with a shopping cart full of stolen merchandise on El Camino Real, it was reported 7:12 p.m. Tuesday, May 23.
