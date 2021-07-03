Daily Journal police reports generic logo

Someone misses quarantine: Someone reported that an event going on at a field on Brewster Avenue in Redwood City had music that was playing too loud at 4:56 p.m. Sunday, June 27.

REDWOOD CITY

Property damage. A man rolled his car into a window and caused damage to a pillar on El Camino Real, it was reported 9:22 a.m. Monday, June 28.

Hit-and-run. Someone driving a white Chevrolet truck ran into a fence and possibly hit a parked vehicle on Hudson Street, it was reported 9:27 p.m. Saturday, June 26.

Arrest. Someone was slumped over the wheel of their white Subaru hatchback with their brake lights on for approximately 45 minutes on Woodside Road and was arrested for a DUI, it was reported 2:14 a.m. Wednesday, June 23.

