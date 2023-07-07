Chill out! — Someone was swearing at everyone at the pool on Carolan Avenue in Burlingame, it was reported 6:44 p.m. Thursday, June 29.
SAN MATEO
Robbery. A group of people stole a bracelet off of a woman’s wrist on York Avenue, it was reported 5:11 p.m. Sunday, July 2.
Theft. Someone stole over $2,700 in property on Bridgepointe Parkway, it was reported 11:19 a.m. Sunday, July 2.
Theft. Someone was seen running out of a store inside Hillsdale Shopping Center, it was reported 7:44 p.m. Saturday, July 1.
Theft. Someone stole the front plate from a car parked on El Camino Real, it was reported 3:04 p.m. Saturday, July 1.
Theft. Someone stole a wedding ring worth between $15,000 and $20,000 from a house on 26th Avenue. The suspect is a former contractor who worked at the house, it was reported 1:10 p.m. Saturday, July 1.
Stolen vehicle. Someone stole a vehicle on J Hart Clinton Drive, it was reported 2:01 a.m. Saturday, July 1.
REDWOOD CITY
Disturbance. Someone threatened to steal another person’s legal documents on East Bayshore Road, it was reported 6:52 p.m. Wednesday, June 28.
Petty theft. Someone stole luggage from Atherwood Avenue, it was reported 2:50 p.m. Wednesday, June 28.
Arrest. Someone was taken into custody for sleeping in an elevator on Marshall Street, it was reported 12:31 p.m. Wednesday, June 28.
Stolen vehicle. Someone stole a white Ford van from Union Avenue, it was reported 9:10 a.m. Sunday, June 25.
