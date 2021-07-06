Stealing more than a kiss
Someone asked a San Bruno resident for directions, kissed her to express gratitude and stole a gold chain from her neck on San Bruno Avenue, it was reported 3:38 p.m. Friday, June 18.
MILLBRAE
Arrest. A man was caught shoplifting on the 500 block of El Camino Real and it was found he had an outstanding warrant for his arrest so he was arrested, it was reported 1:53 p.m. Monday, June 21.
Threats. Someone made vague threats toward their neighbor who then feared for his safety on the 200 block of Aviador Avenue, it was reported 12:25 p.m. Monday, June 21.
Burglary. Someone smashed the rear back window of a vehicle on the 1200 block of El Camino Real and stole approximately $4,000 worth of goods, it was reported 1:29 a.m. Monday, June 21.
SAN BRUNO
Burglary. Someone stole $4,600 of cash from an Airbnb residence on Catalpa Way, it was reported 10:27 a.m. Thursday, June 17.
Suspicious person. A man wearing a red hat and red jacket on a red motorcycle attempted to kick a door in and allegedly kill a San Bruno resident on Easton Avenue, it was reported 3:31 a.m. Wednesday, June 16.
BURLINGAME
Arrest. Someone was arrested for possession of narcotics on Shoreway Road, it was reported 10:02 a.m. Thursday, June 17.
Theft. Someone stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle on the intersection of Marsten Avenue and Lori Drive, it was reported 12:09 p.m. Wednesday, June 16.
Arrest. Someone with an outstanding warrant was located and arrested on El Camino Real, it was reported 9:16 a.m. Wednesday, June 16.
FOSTER CITY
Auto burglary. Someone saw a vehicle with a broken window on Edgewater Boulevard, but nothing was taken, it was reported 7 a.m. Thursday, June 17.
Arrest. A man on Venus Court was arrested for trespassing and resisting arrest, it was reported 1:59 a.m. Thursday, June 17.
Grand theft. A catalytic converter was stolen on East Hillsdale Boulevard, it was reported 4:18 p.m. Wednesday, June 16.
HALF MOON BAY
Terrorist threats. A man and his family received threats after he declined the services of an escort service, and were in fear of their safety due to the information known by whoever was sending the messages, it was reported on the 500 block of Kelly Avenue 9:49 a.m. Friday, June 18.
Retail theft. Two people stole bottles of alcoholic beverages worth approximately $580 from a grocery store on the 100 Block of Cabrillo Highway, it was reported Wednesday, June 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.