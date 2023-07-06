How doers get more done — Someone used a man’s Social Security number to open a Home Depot account in Belmont on E Street. It was reported 3:13 p.m. Thursday, June 29.
MILLBRAE
Arrest. A San Fransisco resident was taken into custody for shoplifting and an outstanding misdemeanor warrant on the 600 block of Broadway. It was reported 11:38 p.m. Saturday, June 24.
Vandalism. Someone damaged a vehicle during a road rage incident on the 1100 block of El Camino Real. It was reported 7:05 p.m. Saturday, June 24.
Arrest. A San Bruno resident was taken into custody for driving with a suspended license on Santa Clara Avenue. It was reported 3:17 p.m. Saturday, June 24.
Citation. A Placerville resident was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia and controlled substances on the intersection of South Ashton and Millbrae avenues. It was reported 8:09 a.m. Friday, June 23.
Vehicle theft. Someone borrowed a man’s car and never returned it at Foster City Boulevard. It was reported 1:11 p.m. Tuesday, June 27.
Fraud. Someone reversed a transaction after buying merchandise from a another person. It was reported 4:44 p.m. Monday, June 26 on East Hillsdale Boulevard.
Extortion. Someone threatened another person, it was reported 10:21 p.m. Sunday, June 25 on Windlass Lane.
Disturbance. A group of people got into a verbal and physical altercation on Foster City Boulevard, it was reported 4:30 a.m. Saturday, June 24.
Residential burglary. Someone broke the sliding door of a residence on Swordfish Street, it was reported 10:58 p.m. Friday, June 23.
