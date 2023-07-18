Color commentary — A person with red hair and a person with purple hair got into a physical altercation on El Camino Real in San Bruno, it was reported 5:35 p.m. Sunday, July 9.
SAN MATEO
SAN MATEO
Residential burglary. Someone broke into a residence on North Eldorado Street and stole $2,500 worth of property, it was reported 6:14 p.m. Friday, July 7.
Stolen vehicle. Someone stole a gray Tesla Model 3 from South Fremont Street, it was reported 10:21 a.m. Friday, July 7.
Scam. Someone applied for a fraudulent loan on Poinsettia Avenue and lost $6,000, it was reported 8:49 a.m. Friday, July 7.
Firearm discharge. Multiple people heard ten gunshots on North Delaware Street, it was reported 11:51 p.m. Thursday, July 6.
Arrest. Someone was taken into custody for stealing $274.50 worth of merchandise from Hillsdale Shopping Center, it was reported 6:02 p.m. Thursday, July 6.
Fraud. A business was scammed out of $160,000 on Baldwin Avenue after someone posed as a vendor, it was reported 11:30 a.m. Thursday, July 6.
REDWOOD CITY
Stolen vehicle. Someone stole a white Chevrolet van from Fay Street, it was reported 7:50 a.m. Monday, July 10.
Animal bite. Someone’s son was bitten by a dog on Broadway, it was reported 7:31 p.m. Friday, July 7.
Grand theft. Someone stole the muffler off of a vehicle on Middlefield Road, it was reported 3:18 p.m. Friday, July 7.
