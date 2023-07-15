Hair today, gone tomorrow — Two women stole hair products worth a total of $1,150 from a business on the 1300 block of San Carlos Avenue in San Carlos, it was reported 7:34 p.m. Sunday, July 9.
MILLBRAE
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal. We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
DIGITAL ACCESS to all our award winning content online
Commenting capabilities on every story
Access to our daily e-edition for the past 90 issues
The good feeling of supporting real, local news in your community
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year
|$99.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$72.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$45.00
|for 90 days
|1 Month
|$20.00
|for 30 days
|1 Week
|$8.25
|for 7 days
DIGITAL ACCESS to all our award winning content (does not include e-edition) online
Commenting capabilities on every story
The good feeling of supporting real, local news in your community
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year
|$60.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$42.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$27.00
|for 90 days
|1 Month
|$12.00
|for 30 days
|1 Week
|$5.00
|for 7 days
Thank you for listening to Jerry drone on during the Rotary Lunch! As a reward, please enjoy one free month of access to the San Mateo Daily Journal's website and e-edition. Offer expires October 31, 2022, so sign up today!
THANKS for visiting our booth at the Taste of the County. Enjoy one free month of digital access to our website and e-edition. This offer expires November 1, 2022, so hurry!
Hair today, gone tomorrow — Two women stole hair products worth a total of $1,150 from a business on the 1300 block of San Carlos Avenue in San Carlos, it was reported 7:34 p.m. Sunday, July 9.
MILLBRAE
Arrest. A Daly City resident was arrested after refusing instructions from deputies to exit his vehicle as it was being towed at the intersection of Chadbourne and Magnolia avenues. It was reported 12:13 p.m. Tuesday, July 11.
Arrest. A 24 year old man was arrested for shoplifting, as well as possession of drug paraphernalia, on the 600 block of Broadway, it occurred 8:51 a.m. Tuesday, July 11.
Citation. A San Francisco resident was cited for shoplifting, as well as possession of drug paraphernalia, on the 600 block of Broadway, it occurred between 4:28 p.m. and 4:31 p.m. Monday, July 10.
Arrest. A San Francisco resident was arrested pursuant to two outstanding misdemeanor warrants on the 500 block of Broadway, it was reported 12:06 p.m. Monday, July 10.
Arrest. A San Bruno resident was arrested for stealing merchandise in order to resell it, along with possession of drug paraphernalia, on the 100 block of South El Camino Real. It was reported 1:59 p.m. Sunday, July 9.
FOSTER CITY
Arrest. A Burlingame resident was arrested for driving under the influence at the intersection of Bounty and Lurline drives and was transported to StarVista First Chance, it was reported 3:32 p.m. Wednesday, July 12.
Arrest. A Foster City resident was arrested for driving under the influence on East Hillsdale Boulevard and was transported to StarVista First Chance, it was reported 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 12.
Shoplifting. Someone stole food and alcohol from a store on Edgewater Boulevard, it was reported 6:13 p.m. Tuesday, July 11.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
We are military moms that support our troops, honor our Veterans and help each other every d… Read moreMilitary Moms! Meet & Greet
anna kuhre said:
Dirk van Ulden said:
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.