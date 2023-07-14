Feel the burn — Someone stole a wallet from a man’s bag while he was doing pushups at the intersection of San Felipe Avenue and El Camino Real in San Bruno. It was reported 6:14 p.m. Sunday, July 9.
BURLINGAME
Arrest. Someone was arrested after attacking a person they live with on Trousdale Drive, it was reported 10:37 p.m. Sunday, July 8.
Assault. Someone shoved another person on Burlingame Avenue, it was reported 11:26 a.m. Saturday, July 8.
Grand theft. Someone stole a bicycle from a storage unit on Bayswater Avenue, it was reported 9:32 p.m. Friday, July 7.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol on Howard Avenue, it was reported 1:18 p.m. Friday, July 7.
Petty theft. Someone stole a bicycle from a garage on Ansel Avenue, it was reported 12:30 p.m. Friday, July 7.
Hit-and-run. Someone collided with a vehicle, causing injuries, and left the scene on Rollins Road. It was reported 10:12 a.m. Friday, July 7.
SAN BRUNO
Identity theft. Someone stole $81,000 from another person’s equity line account and opened a bank account in Chicago using the same person’s identifying information. It was reported 3:18 p.m. Wednesday, July 12 on Trenton Drive.
Petty theft. Someone stole the rear license plate from a vehicle on National Avenue, it was reported 12:14 p.m. Wednesday, July 12.
Arrest. Someone wearing a black dress shirt and jeans hit an elderly woman in a parking lot on El Camino Real. It was reported 11:16 a.m. Wednesday, July 12.
Arrest. Someone was arrested on Carmel Drive, it was reported 10:20 p.m. Monday, July 10.
