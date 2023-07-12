When a spare becomes a strike — A man pretended to help someone with their tire, then stole $500 in cash from her purse on South El Camino Real in San Mateo, it was reported 6:48 p.m. Wednesday, July 5.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO
Petty theft. Someone stole at the Thai Satay on Grand Avenue, it was reported 1:49 p.m. Thursday, July 6.
Vehicle stolen. Someone stole a vehicle from Littlefield Avenue, it was reported 1:23 p.m. Thursday, July 6.
Vehicle stolen. Someone stole a vehicle from Travelodge Hotel on South Airport Boulevard, it was reported 12:06 p.m. Thursday, July 6.
Arrest. Someone was arrested following a report of a stolen vehicle on Randolph Avenue, it was reported 9:21 a.m. Thursday, July 6.
Burglary. Someone committed burglary on Crestwood Drive, it was reported 8:46 a.m. Thursday, July 6.
Petty theft. Someone stole from the Safeway on Gellert Boulevard, it was reported 5:28 p.m. Wednesday, July 5.
Fraud. Someone reported an instance of fraud on Maple Avenue, it was reported 2:56 p.m. Wednesday, July 5.
SAN MATEO
Welfare check. Two children were left alone in a silver vehicle on South El Camino Real, it was reported 8 p.m. Sunday, July 9.
Brandished weapon. Someone pointed a gray gun at their neighbor after a dispute on Casa De Campo, it was reported 6:07 p.m. Sunday, July 9.
Drunk driver. A black Chevrolet truck rammed into vehicles on Saratoga Drive and Park Place, it was reported 4:45 p.m. Sunday, July 9.
Threats report. Someone was being threatened and followed on South Delaware Street, it was reported 10:52 p.m. Saturday, July 8.
Minor injury accident. A green Subaru Forester and red Hyundai Elantra collided on South El Camino Real. One passenger hurt their back, it was reported 12:39 p.m. Saturday, July 8.
