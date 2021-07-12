I’ve got toes in different area codes
A man stole 18 bottles of nail polish from a store on the 600 block of Broadway in Millbrae and was cited and released on his promise to appear, it was reported 7:09 p.m. Thursday, July 1.
MILLBRAE
Arrest. Someone was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance on the 100 block of Old Bayshore Boulevard and was arrested, it was reported 2:11 a.m. Monday, June 28.
Cited. A man was arrested for defecating in public on the 1200 block of El Camino Real and was cited and released on his promise to appear, it was reported 6:10 p.m. Tuesday, June 29.
Arrest. A man threatened to shoot an employee on the 100 block of Library Avenue and then disobeyed deputies’ orders upon their arrival which led to his arrest, it was reported 8:20 a.m. Monday, June 28.
SAN BRUNO
Grand theft. A San Bruno resident was pumping gas on San Bruno Avenue when two men opened her passenger door and stole her purse, phone and other items, it was reported at 12:27 p.m. Friday, June 25.
Disturbance. A tall man with black hair wearing a burgundy shirt was recording a San Bruno resident’s son without permission on Seventh Avenue, it was reported 4:34 p.m. Wednesday, June 23.
Suspicious person. A man wearing a green jacket, button-down shirt and red shoes was seen on a bench holding a gold handgun on El Camino Real, it was reported 1:26 p.m. Wednesday, June 23.
BURLINGAME
Burglary. Someone smashed a vehicle window and stole items on Old Bayshore Boulevard, it was reported 4:34 p.m. Wednesday, June 23.
Grand theft. Someone stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle on Dwight Road, it was reported 12:08 p.m. Wednesday, June 23.
BELMONT
Arrest. Someone was arrested for possession of narcotics on Talbryn Drive, it was reported 1:04 p.m. Wednesday, June 23.
Stolen vehicle. Someone stole a silver Dodge truck from a parking stall on Oxford Way, it was reported 7:53 a.m. Wednesday, June 23.
FOSTER CITY
ID theft. A woman on Bonita Lane fell victim to a phishing text and divulged personal information, it was reported 11:01 a.m. Thursday, June 24.
Grand theft. A catalytic converter was stolen from a car on Flying Fish Lane, it was reported at 12:38 p.m. Wednesday, June 23.
Bike theft. Two bicycles, valued at approximately $518, were stolen from a parking garage on Compass Lane, it was reported 10:20 a.m. Wednesday, June 23.
HALF MOON BAY
Citation. Someone near the 100 block of San Mateo Road was issued a citation Friday, June 25, after a record check found that they had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant out of Redwood City Police Department.
