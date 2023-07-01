Parrothead? — A San Mateo resident stole margarita mix from a store on the 100 block of Murchison Drive in Millbrae. They were cited and released with a promise to appear in court, it was reported 10:37 a.m. Tuesday, June 27.
MILLBRAE
MILLBRAE
Arrest. A San Francisco resident was taken into custody on an outstanding misdemeanor warrant, it was reported 9:22 a.m. Tuesday, June 27.
Citation. A Redding resident was issued a citation for possessing methamphetamine, fentanyl and other drug paraphernalia on Millbrae Avenue, it was reported 9:57 a.m. Monday, June 26.
Citation. A Redwood City resident was issued a citation for possessing drug paraphernalia on Irwin Place and California Drive, it was reported 9:59 a.m. Sunday, June 25.
Citation. A Millbrae resident was issued a traffic citation on East Millbrae Avenue and Rollins Road for possessing drug paraphernalia, it was reported 7:07 a.m. Sunday, June 25.
FOSTER CITY
Arrest. Someone was cited and released for an outstanding $5,000 misdemeanor warrant for shoplifting on East Hillsdale Boulevard, it was reported 10:32 p.m. Wednesday, June 28.
Suspicious circumstances. Someone was driving a truck with no license plate very slowly then accelerated toward Sea Cloud Park at Pitcairn Drive and Edgewater Boulevard, it was reported 9:52 p.m. Tuesday, June 27.
Fraud. Someone fell for a cable scam on Lurline Drive, it was reported 5:22 p.m. Tuesday, June 27.
Fraud. Someone was scammed $1,300 via a digital payment service on Catamaran, it was reported 2:51 p.m. Tuesday, June 27.
