police report

A sign of the times: Someone entered a commercial business by damaging a lock and stole a box of masks, a case of Clorox disinfectant wipes and hand sanitizer on the 200 block of El Camino Real in Millbrae between 10:00 a.m. and 10:08 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 10.

MILLBRAE

Narcotics. An Oakland resident was cited for possession of narcotics on the 100 block of Serra Avenue, it was reported at 9:56 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 17.

Petty theft. Someone reported that their packages worth about $465 were stolen on the 1110 block of Landing Lane, it was reported at 5:22 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11.

Petty theft. Someone stole a license plate between the first and 100 blocks of Corte Princesa between 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9 and 5:00 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11.

SAN MATEO

Theft. A group of four people in a white Honda Civic with damage on the driver’s side stole merchandise on West Hillside Boulevard, it was reported at 4:47 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17.

Stolen vehicle. Someone reported that their vehicle was stolen from a secure garage area on Crystal Springs Road, it was reported at 1:44 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17.

Stolen vehicle. Someone reported that their vehicle was stolen on La Selva Street, it was reported at 10:21 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17.

Tags

