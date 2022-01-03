Booty snatcher
Someone stole a fanny pack containing a wallet and caused $470 in damages in San Mateo, it was reported 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 10.
MILLBRAE
Arrest. A man was arrested for trespassing on the 100 block of Old Bayshore Highway, it was reported 2:47 a.m. Monday, Dec. 13.
Citation. Someone was contacted pursuant to a traffic enforcement stop on the corner of El Camino Real and Hillcrest Boulevard and it was found they had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant leading to a citation, it was reported 8:35 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11.
BELMONT
Non injury accident. Someone got into an accident with another driver and complained that the other party refused to exchange information on El Camino Real, it was reported 11:46 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21.
Medical emergency. Someone was unable to walk and not responding correctly on Broadway, it was reported 5:29 p.m. Monday, Dec. 20.
Fraud. Someone, unauthorized, charged $858 on the credit card of a Belmont resident on Old County Road, it was reported 12:19 p.m. Monday, Dec. 20.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO
Stolen vehicle. Someone stole at vehicle from South City Lights on Gellert Boulevard, it was reported 9:40 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12.
Wanted person. A wanted person was reported at Travelodge Hotel on South Airport Boulevard 5:43 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for narcotics at Colombo’s Liquors on Linden Avenue, it was reported 4:07 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10.
Trespassing. Someone reported to be trespassing at See’s Candies on South Airport Boulevard, it was reported 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9.
Suspicious person. A suspicious person was reported at the Municipal Services Building on Arroyo Drive 5:18 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8.
