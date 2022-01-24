SAN BRUNO
Animal problem. Someone saw a mountain lion on Rosewood Drive, it was reported 10:47 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8.
Vehicle code violation. Someone complained of a vehicle impeding on a sidewalk on the corner of Niles and Hawthorne avenues, it was reported 4:37 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8.
Juvenile problem. Someone saw juveniles riding illegal mini bikes on the corner of 7th and Angus avenues, it was reported 2:13 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8.
BURLINGAME
Grand theft. Someone stole a catalytic converter on Trousdale Drive, it was reported 5:43 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15.
Disturbance. Someone complained of an incident of road rage on Arundel Road, it was reported 3:15 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15.
Malicious mischief. Someone found that the interior of their car was damaged on Arundel Road, it was reported 11:54 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15.
MILLBRAE
Public intoxication. A woman was found to be under the influence of alcohol and unable to care for herself on the 110 block of El Camino Real, so she was transported to San Mateo County Jail to be released when sober, it was reported 2:53 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 1.
Vehicle burglary. Someone smashed the windows of multiple vehicles on the 200 block of Adrian Road and stole approximately $500 worth of items, it was reported 12:51 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31.
BELMONT
Illegal dumping. Someone complained that a fridge was left at a trailhead on the corner of Lake Road and Lyall Way, it was reported 10:17 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11.
Hit-and-run. Someone heard a noise that resembled a car crash and looked outside their house to see a vehicle hit trash cans on Continentals Way, it was reported 6:29 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO
Arrest. Someone was arrested for narcotics at Olympian on East Grand Avenue, it was reported 10:36 a.m. Monday, Jan. 3.
Trespassing. Someone was reported for trespassing at Costco Wholesale on El Camino Real 10:10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 2.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for narcotics at Comfort Suites on East Grand Avenue, it was reported 3:43 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 1.
