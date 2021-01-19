Unnecessary repairs: Someone broke into a resident’s apartment and disassembled their stove on National Avenue in San Bruno, it was reported at 8:07 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29.
SAN BRUNO
Grand theft. Someone stole a catalytic converter from a blue Toyota Prius on Elm Avenue, it was reported at 11:26 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 7.
Failure to yield. Someone on a dirt bike, not wearing a helmet, hit a red and black off road dirt bike with no plates on Shelter Creek Lane, it was reported at 2:41 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30.
Suspicious circumstances. A resident has five videos of someone breaking into storage units in their garage on Crystal Springs Road, it was reported at 10:26 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29.
Burglary. A resident’s apartment was ransacked and a gold watch was missing on Commodore Drive, it was reported at 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29.
Petty theft. A resident received a notification of a delivered FedEx package, but they did not receive the package on National avenue, it was reported at 7:11 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29.
Burglary. A vehicle in a parking lot was broken into on El Camino Real, it was reported at 9:23 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29.
