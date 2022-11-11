Asleep at the wheel — Someone was arrested after they were found asleep behind the steering wheel at the intersection of Burlingame Avenue and Victoria Road in Burlingame, and drug paraphernalia was found in their car, it was reported 1:48 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5.
Arrest. A man was arrested after a records check revealed four outstanding warrants for his arrest and he was found to have narcotic paraphernalia and methamphetamine on his property on the 100 block of El Camino Real, it was reported 3:46 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 6.
Arrest. A female bicyclist was arrested for three outstanding misdemeanor warrants from the Redwood City and San Mateo police departments at the intersection of El Camino Real and Saint Francis Way, it was reported 1:58 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 6.
Burglary. Someone burglarized a residence on the 1500 block of Edmond Drive, it was reported 7:45 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5.
Burglary. Someone shattered the rear sliding glass door of a residence on the 100 block of Lamshin Lane and entered, it was reported 4:45 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5.
Citation. Someone was cited for narcotics at South Mateo Avenue, it was reported 2:37 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7.
Grand theft. Someone stole items valuing $950 or more at Embassy Suites on Gateway Boulevard, it was reported 1:58 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for narcotics at Embassy Suites on Gateway Boulevard, it was reported 10:29 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7.
Grand theft. Someone stole items valuing $950 or more at Golf Mart on Noor Avenue, it was reported 6:08 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6.
Petty theft. Someone stole items worth less than $950 from Costco on Airport Boulevard, it was reported 1:42 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6.
Driving under the influence. Someone was driving under the influence at BART on Mission Road, it was reported 1:19 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6.
Arrest. Someone was arrested at Ihop on Airport Boulevard, it was reported 10:15 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.