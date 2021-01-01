A prime example: Someone was sitting in an Amazon van with no plates and when contacted, they were slurring their words, and drove off on Prospect Row, it was reported at 8:32 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 20.
SAN MATEO
Theft. A package was taken from a resident’s porch on Derby Avenue, it was reported at 9:40 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 20.
Public intoxication. There were six people in a carport area drinking on Hillsdale Boulevard, it was reported at 6:31 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 20.
Theft. Someone in a red 49ers jacket stole something on Chess Drive, it was reported at 2:24 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 20.
Vandalism. Someone reported that their daughter saw someone ruin Christmas decorations on Snapchat on Barroilhet Avenue, it was reported at 9:44 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 20.
Disturbance. Someone reported that their significant other hit their mother on the mouth on South Claremont Street, it was reported at 10:13 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19.
UNINCORPORATED SAN MATEO COUNTY
Burglary. Approximately $25 worth of various items were stolen from a vehicle on Alpine Road, it t was reported at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21.
Tamper with vehicle. Someone removed the air out of all four tires of a resident’s vehicle on the 2700 block of Westmoreland Avenue, it was reported at 9:40 a.m. Monday, Dec. 21.
Narcotics. Someone was arrested for possession of a controlled substance on the 800 block of Douglas Avenue, it was reported at 1:54 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 20.
Arrest. A Davenport resident was arrested for possession of narcotics between on the100 block of Tunitas Creek Road, it was reported at 12:53 a.m. Friday, Dec. 18.
