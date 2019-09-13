We have a bone to pick with you: A man in a skeleton Halloween mask was making gun gestures with his hands on South Grant Street in San Mateo, it was reported at 4:54 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7.
Redwood City
Burglary. Someone entered a house, possibly through the back door, and tossed items around on Hudson Street, it was reported at 9:07 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10.
Disturbance. Someone who was out of town said she was told there were two men and a woman camping in her front yard on Meadow Lane, it was reported at 3:31 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10.
Vandalism. A vehicle was spray painted on Wellesley Crescent Circle, it was reported at 1:39 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10.
Burglary. A car was broken into and a purse was stolen, on Redwood Shores Parkway, it was reported at 12:49 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10.
Vandalism. Two men holding spray cans were spotted off Highway 101, it was reported at 11:20 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10.
Stolen vehicle. A vehicle was stolen on Roosevelt Avenue, it was reported at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.