Change your ways: Someone stole a costume on Jefferson Avenue in Redwood City and threatened to hit employee, it was reported at 4:08 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23.
San Mateo
Hit-and-run. Someone’s vehicle was hit on East 16th Avenue, it was reported at 6:52 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22.
Disturbance. Someone was harassing customers on Hillsdale Boulevard, it was reported at 8:36 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20.
Hit-and-run. After a crash on South Norfolk Avenue the driver drove off before exchanging information, it was reported at 4:49 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19.
Burglary. A mosque on North Ellsworth Avenue had signs of an attempted burglary, it was reported at 1:07 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19.
Hit-and-run. A vehicle ran into a park bench on Marina Court, it was reported at 11:18 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 19.
Burglary. A vehicle’s windows were smashed and items were taken on South Norfolk Street, it was reported at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18.
