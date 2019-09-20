Daily Journal police reports generic logo

Rent is crazy here: A woman rented her vehicle to someone through a third-party company on Lago Street in San Mateo. It was not returned and the renter is not responding to company requests, it was reported at 12:38 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16.

San Mateo

Arrest. A person was placed in custody for shoplifting from a Park Place location, it was reported at 5:31 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18.

Burglary. A Nissan Sentra’s windows were smashed and items were taken from it on Hillsdale Boulevard, it was reported at 4:42 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18.

Theft. An item was taken but recovered on Chess Drive. The suspect fled toward Foster City, it was reported at 3:26 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18.

Drunk driver. A drunk man driving a dark blue GMC Sierra pickup truck on South El Camino Real and East Fourth Avenue was swerving and went into oncoming traffic , it was reported at 12:17 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18.

