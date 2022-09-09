Mamma mia! — Someone stole calzones on El Camino Real in Belmont, it was reported 10:18 p.m. Monday, Sept. 5.
BELMONT
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal. We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
DIGITAL ACCESS to all our award winning content online
Commenting capabilities on every story
Access to our daily e-edition for the past 90 issues
The good feeling of supporting real, local news in your community
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year
|$99.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$72.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$45.00
|for 90 days
|1 Month
|$20.00
|for 30 days
|1 Week
|$8.25
|for 7 days
DIGITAL ACCESS to all our award winning content (does not include e-edition) online
Commenting capabilities on every story
The good feeling of supporting real, local news in your community
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year
|$60.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$42.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$27.00
|for 90 days
|1 Month
|$12.00
|for 30 days
|1 Week
|$5.00
|for 7 days
Thank you for visiting our booth at the Rediscover San Mateo Community Fest! Enjoy one free month of access to the San Mateo Daily Journal's website and e-edition. Offer expires September 15, 2022, so sign up today!
Mamma mia! — Someone stole calzones on El Camino Real in Belmont, it was reported 10:18 p.m. Monday, Sept. 5.
BELMONT
Fraud. Someone was defrauded a total of $8,549 by someone pretending to work at a company, it was reported 6:11 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7.
Arrest. A man was arrested for an outstanding warrant on El Camino Real, it was reported 5:08 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7.
Stolen vehicle. Someone stole a black Cadillac on Carlmont Drive, it was reported 12:45 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for driving under the influence on the intersection of Ralston Avenue and Highway 101, it was reported 10:49 p.m. Monday, Sept. 5.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for drug related offenses at the intersection of El Camino Real and Harbor Boulevard, it was reported 3:29 p.m. Monday, Sept. 5.
Disturbance. A man blocked traffic because a vehicle almost hit him at the intersection of Ralston Avenue and El Camino Real, it was reported 11:28 a.m. Monday, Sept. 5.
Theft. Someone stole something on Alameda de las Pulgas, it was reported 12:38 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for driving with a suspended license on the intersection of Ralston Avenue and Hiller Street, it was reported 12:15 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Dirk van Ulden said:
robertwhitehair said:
Our cost to heat water with a heat pump water heater is LESS than what we paid for gas.
robertwhitehair said:
See my comment below to Mr. van Ulden
robertwhitehair said:
The grid quadrupled in size from the 50s to the 70s. The grid and electrification are evolving together.
robertwhitehair said:
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.