They need to be charged: Someone stole car chargers and assaulted an employee on Old Bayshore Boulevard in Burlingame, it was reported at 9:51 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 20.

BELMONT

Arrest. Someone was arrested for stealing food and merchandise from a store on Old County Road, it was reported at 8:21 a.m., Aug. 21.

Arrest. Someone was arrested for being drunk and urinating in public on El Camino Real, it was reported at 7:37 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 20.

Suspicious circumstances. A resident on Coronet Boulevard was dive bombed by a drone that was shining bright lights at them, it was reported at 3:22 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20.

Arrest. Someone on Ralston Avenue was arrested for theft, it was reported at 9:47 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20.

Drug offense. An officer initiated activity at El Camino Real, it was reported at 3:02 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18.

Suspicious circumstances. Someone threatened to beat another person up on Carlmont Drive, it was reported at 5:34 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15.

FOSTER CITY

Petty theft. Someone stole approximately $500 worth of items from an unlocked vehicle on Triton Park lane, it was reported at 3:47 p.m. Thursday Aug. 20.

Arrest. Someone was arrested on East Hillsdale Boulevard for driving under the influence, it was reported at 7:33 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15.

Warrant arrest. A resident of East Palo Alto was arrested on Demeter Street in East Palo Alto on a $10,000 warrant for conspiracy to commit a crime held by the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office, it was reported at 11:15 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15.

Arrest. A San Mateo resident was cited and released at Metro Center Boulevard and Vintage Park Drive for driving with a suspended license, it was reported at 6:36 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15.

