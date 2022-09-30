All’s well that ends well — Multiple intoxicated people were leaving a party on Cortez Avenue in Burlingame, although all were walking home and able to care for themselves, it was reported 9:35 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24.
SAN BRUNO
All’s well that ends well — Multiple intoxicated people were leaving a party on Cortez Avenue in Burlingame, although all were walking home and able to care for themselves, it was reported 9:35 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24.
SAN BRUNO
Petty theft. Someone wearing a red shirt and black pants stole from another person on El Camino Real, it was reported 8:34 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27.
Burglary. Someone stole a purse with a wallet, paperwork, an iPad and a laptop from a vehicle on National Avenue, it was reported 3:03 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27.
Brandishing weapon. Someone flashed a handgun at someone else during an instance of road rage on El Camino Real, it was reported 10:01 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27.
Petty theft. Someone stole items from a parked vehicle on El Camino Real, it was reported 9:24 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26.
Suspicious circumstances. Someone called a woman, demanding money and threatening her daughter, on San Mateo Avenue. It was reported 3:51 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26.
MILLBRAE
Citation. A Richmond resident was issued a citation for an outstanding misdemeanor warrant on the 500 block of Broadway, it was reported 1:32 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27.
Citation. An Arcata resident was cited for an outstanding misdemeanor warrant during a theft investigation on the 600 block of Broadway, it was reported 8:45 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27.
Citation. A San Francisco resident and an Arcata resident were cited for stealing approximately $51 of merchandise from a store on the 600 block of Broadway, it was reported 8:31 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27.
Millbrae’s Japanese Culture Festival Committee will hold its 17th Annual Japanese Culture Fe… Read more
