This party was sick: A loud party with a DJ occurred on North B Street in San Mateo in violation of social distancing protocols, it was reported at 11:19 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19.

SAN CARLOS  

Arrest. After a person on El Camino Real was arrested for driving under the influence, a records check revealed they were unlicensed and had an active felony warrant with the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office, it was reported at 2:17 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19.

Petty theft. A person on Highland Avenue stole $20 in cash and vehicle documents from an unlocked vehicle, it was reported at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19.

Arrest. A person on Walnut Street threatened a family member with a knife, it was reported at 12:32 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 20.

Arrest. Someone on Elm Street was admonished for trespassing and was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia, it was reported at 5:47 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12.

