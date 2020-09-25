This party was sick: A loud party with a DJ occurred on North B Street in San Mateo in violation of social distancing protocols, it was reported at 11:19 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19.
SAN CARLOS
Arrest. After a person on El Camino Real was arrested for driving under the influence, a records check revealed they were unlicensed and had an active felony warrant with the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office, it was reported at 2:17 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19.
Petty theft. A person on Highland Avenue stole $20 in cash and vehicle documents from an unlocked vehicle, it was reported at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19.
Arrest. A person on Walnut Street threatened a family member with a knife, it was reported at 12:32 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 20.
Arrest. Someone on Elm Street was admonished for trespassing and was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia, it was reported at 5:47 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12.
