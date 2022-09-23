The ghost of Tom the Tree: Someone reported that a construction team was removing a heritage tree. However, the claim was unfounded, it was reported 9:45 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19.
BELMONT
Disturbance. Someone reported a loud party with drug usage on Continentals Way, the guests were issued a warning, it was reported 9:41 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17.
Arrest. Someone was taken into custody for illegal drug possession on El Camino Real, it was reported 12:50 a.m. Friday, Sept. 16.
Reckless driver. A silver Dodge Challenger was speeding and doing donuts near O'donnell Park on Ralston Avenue, it was reported 6:22 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16.
Code enforcement. Someone stored a portable restroom on Tahoe Drive without an encroachment permit, it was reported 12:20 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15.
Arrest. Someone was taken into custody for driving with a suspended license on Alameda de las Pulgas, it was reported 2:39 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15.
BURLINGAME
Arrest. An unhoused person was taken into custody for trespassing and emptying a trash can on Rollins Road, it was reported 3:08 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16.
Auto burglary. Someone smashed a vehicle’s window on Airport Boulevard. They rummaged through the contents of the car and took several items, it was reported 8:14 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 15.
Malicious mischief. Someone hit a safety barrier while trying to cross train tracks on California Drive and Oak Grove Avenue, it was reported 7:39 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15.
Arrest. Someone was taken into custody for stealing an Apple Watch from a citizen on Burlingame Avenue, it was reported 9:12 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15.
Theft. Someone stole a bicycle from the corner of El Camino Real and Broadway, it was reported 12:46 a.m. Friday, Sept. 16.
FOSTER CITY
Assault. Several people jumped out of a vehicle and punched the driver of another vehicle on Metro Center Boulevard, it was reported 6:28 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for stealing $25 worth of meat from a store on Metro Center Boulevard, it was reported 4:29 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11.
Commercial burglary. Someone stole four boxes of cooking oil, two iPads and alcohol from a store on Metro Center Boulevard, it was reported 8:35 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 11.
Grand theft. Someone stole a catalytic converter from an RV on Foster City Boulevard, it was reported 12:36 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10.
Grand theft. A woman witnessed someone steal a catalytic converter from a vehicle on Shooting Star Island, it was reported 2:14 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9.
HALF MOON BAY
Burglary. Someone attempted to steal gas from a vehicle, but ended up puncturing its gas tank and causing approximately $1200 of damages. It occurred on the 100 block of Seymour Street and was reported 5 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12.
Citation. A La Honda resident was cited for carrying a concealed dagger on the 400 block of Oak Avenue, it was reported 12:19 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12.
Arrest. Four individuals, including two Half Moon Bay residents who were ultimately arrested, engaged in a physical fight on the 100 block of North Cabrillo Highway, it was reported 12:35 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10.
Citation. An El Granada resident was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia on the 100 block of Highway 1 at Kelly Avenue, it was reported 8:15 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8.
