Who would do such a thing? Someone broke into an apartment on Cassia Street in Redwood City and attacked the homeowner and stole their dog, it was reported 7:03 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15.
SAN CARLOS
Fire. A structure fire on Crestview Drive was contained in a single room and was not suspicious in nature, it was reported 9:16 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10.
Citation. A woman on the 2200 block of Brittan Avenue was issued a citation for having an active misdemeanor warrant out of the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office, it was reported 10:45 a.m. Friday, Sept. 10.
Arrest. A heavily intoxicated man was arrested on Arroyo Avenue after several people maintained that he was walking in and out of lanes of traffic, it was reported 4:05 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9.
Burglary. Someone stole many items, including a backpack and ID cards, from a vehicle on the 400 block of Industrial Road, it was reported 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9.
REDWOOD CITY
Arrest. Someone was arrested for public drunkenness on Marshall Street, it was reported 3:58 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for a DUI on Stambaugh Street, it was reported 10:43 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12.
Arrest. A man was being aggressive toward an employee and was arrested for disorderly conduct and public drunkenness, it was reported 12:17 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 12.
