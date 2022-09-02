You got him dead to rights — Someone attempted to purchase a car on California Drive in Burlingame using a deceased person’s identity, it was reported 2:32 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28.
REDWOOD CITY
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal. We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
DIGITAL ACCESS to all our award winning content online
Commenting capabilities on every story
Access to our daily e-edition for the past 90 issues
The good feeling of supporting real, local news in your community
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year
|$99.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$72.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$45.00
|for 90 days
|1 Month
|$20.00
|for 30 days
|1 Week
|$8.25
|for 7 days
DIGITAL ACCESS to all our award winning content (does not include e-edition) online
Commenting capabilities on every story
The good feeling of supporting real, local news in your community
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year
|$60.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$42.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$27.00
|for 90 days
|1 Month
|$12.00
|for 30 days
|1 Week
|$5.00
|for 7 days
Thank you for visiting our booth at the Rediscover San Mateo Community Fest! Enjoy one free month of access to the San Mateo Daily Journal's website and e-edition. Offer expires September 15, 2022, so sign up today!
You got him dead to rights — Someone attempted to purchase a car on California Drive in Burlingame using a deceased person’s identity, it was reported 2:32 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28.
REDWOOD CITY
Hit-and-run. A vehicle hit the front of a scooter, causing minor injuries to its rider, and left. It occurred on Massachusetts Avenue and was reported 4:08 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31.
Petty theft. Someone stole a wallet on Marsh Road, it was reported 7:56 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31.
Petty theft. Someone has been stealing mail and packages using a postal master key on Chelsea Way. It was reported by multiple members of the local HOA at different times on Wednesday, Aug. 31.
Suspicious circumstances. Someone saw a man with a ski mask and rifle, who told them that he had been following them. It occurred on Hampton Avenue and was reported 7:05 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30.
Petty theft. Someone with a face mask stole a bicycle on Shasta Street, it was reported 6:23 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30.
BURLINGAME
Brandishing weapon. Someone brandished a weapon during a road rage related incident, it occurred on Cadillac Way and was reported 4:35 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31.
Stolen vehicle. Someone stole a vehicle on Laguna Avenue, it was reported 1:48 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31.
Petty theft. Someone stole from a store on El Camino Real, it was reported 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30.
Petty theft. Someone stole license plates on Escalante Way, it was reported 8:35 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for driving under the influence following a non-injury accident on Rollins Road, it was reported 8:53 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30.
Arrest. Someone was taken into custody for the possession of drug paraphernalia on Highland Avenue, it was reported 1:17 a.m. Monday, Aug. 29.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.